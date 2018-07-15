Donald & Melania Trump Snubbed By Prince William & Kate Middleton — They Refused Meeting

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly didn’t have the desire to meet with President Donald Trump and Melania during their four day visit to London and they expressed their lack of interest to other royal family members in discussions regarding the visit in the days prior.

It looks like Prince William, 36, his wife Kate Middleton, 36, and his dad Prince Charles, 69, aren’t huge fans of President Donald Trump, 72. The three royal family members reportedly made the decision to not meet with America’s Commander-in-Chief or First Lady Melania Trump, 48, during their four day visit to London this past week leaving Queen Elizabeth, 92, to meet with him at Windsor Castle alone. Since the visit was not a state visit, the Queen was allowed to meet them without other members of her family, including Prince Philip, 97. However, it’s still unusual that an American president would only meet the queen and not any other member of the royal family. “This business of Prince Charles and Prince William not being there for the Trump visit was a snub,” a source told Daily Mail. “It’s a very, very unusual thing for the Queen to be there on her own. Usually she is accompanied by somebody.” Although no reason was given for Prince William and Prince Charles’ snub, the two did have other engagements during his visit. Prince William was taking part in a charity polo match while Prince Charles was attending a meeting for his company AG Carrick. Prince Harry, 33, was said to have had private engagements.

Donald’s pleasantries with the Queen seemed to go well but he did make headlines for not following protocol on many things. He kept Queen Elizabeth waiting around 15 minutes to meet with him and he didn’t bow in her presence. He also turned his back to her and walked ahead of her, which you are absolutely not supposed to do. In addition to that, there are also reports that Queen Elizabeth didn’t spend nearly as much time with the Trumps as she did with then President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama back in 2016. She had tea with Donald and Melania but had lunch with Barack and Michelle. Barack and Michelle also had a private dinner with Prince William and Kate at Kensington Palace.

When talking about Donald and Melania’s visit to London, a Buckingham Palace source told the outlet that it was planned unlike other kinds of visits with other leaders of different countries. “There was never any approach by the government or others, formally or informally, to Clarence House, Kensington Palace or the Duke of York’s office,” the source explained. Another source said it “was always going to be just the Queen.”