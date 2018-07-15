New Prince Louis Christening Portraits With Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George & More

The official family portraits from Prince Louis’ christening have been released & you cannot find a cuter family! See all the royals gathering for the momentous occasion here!

Prince Louis is the absolute cutest in these new family portraits released by the royal family from his christening! In four new pictures, proud parents Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. Also stealing the show were the royal cuties, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who were as adorable as always! Seriously, can the royal family be any more perfect?

The christening ceremony took place at The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, and the date held special significance for Queen Elizabeth! After all, July 9 is the anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip’s engagement announcement. The Monarch announced her engagement to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, and the couple tied the knot later that year in November. As for Louis, the newborn was born on April 23, and aside from his first public debut, which occurred just hours after this birth, his christening was his first big outing!

Louis was christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, and the ceremony lasted about 40 minutes. While the rest of the royals attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in May, the infant stayed home due to being too young and his immune system too fragile. Hopefully now that Louis is over two months old, we’ll be seeing a lot more of him!