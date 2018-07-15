Will Smith, Nicky Jam & Era Istrefi Close Out The 2018 World Cup With Wild ‘Live It Up’ Performance

That’s how you close out a World Cup! Ahead of the championship game, Nicky Jam, Will Smith and Era Istrefi kicked off the party with {Tk details}

Forget Croatia and France: Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi just won the World Cup. Ahead of the July 15 final, this striking trio teamed up to perform the official song of the 2018 tournament, and it was – in a word – epic. After seeing Robbie Williams flip the bird during the Opening Ceremony, the trio kept it SFW, but it still was amazing.

The threesome got the audience pumped up from the blue floor and gold stage, as they all sang the fun tune. Dozens of dancers joined them and did synchronized movements around them as the trio performed. At one point, Will lead the way in his white suit before busting into a rap. Love it!

Will isn’t just a bandwagon fan, as he’s been a World cup supporter for nearly two decades. “[The 2002 World Cup in] Seoul was the first World Cup that I went to,” Smith said, per RT. “And it was the first time that I really got to experience it first-hand on the ground. And you know being from America we say football meaning something different. That was an introduction for me and I sort of realized how much as Americans we were cut off from the world and the joy in that world. From that point I’ve been to three of the last four World Cup events. It is such a massive energy. It’s just an absolutely magical global energy that I love being a part of.” It’s glad that though the USMNT didn’t qualify for the tournament, at least the US had some presence at the World Cup final. It’s a bit sad that the closest the USA will come to the World Cup is having a rapper/actor perform at the closing ceremonies, but hey — it’s something.

And it has started #WillSmith 😍😍😍

A month of joy will end in next few hours…

Thank you #Russia2018

for bringing us the incredible memories of #WorldCup to keep for next four years#ClosingCeremony #WorldCupFinal #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/jdoprPIZhP — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) July 15, 2018

Some tell DJ Khaled and T-Pain that Will Smith has jacked their schtick because lately, Will Smith’s like, “All I Do Is Win.” Before “winning” the World Cup, Will Smith won the “In My Feelings” Challenge. Seriously, after watching everyone post videos of them dancing along to Drake’s hit, Will decided that he needed to level up the game. The Bright star decided to do the challenge – while on top of the Chain Bridge in Budapest, Hungary. “There is no way this is legal,” Will said, and he was right. There is no way that murdering a challenge like that can be legally allowed.