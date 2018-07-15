National Ice Cream Day Deals: How To Score Free Stuff At Dairy Queen, Carvel, & More

July 15 marks National Ice Cream Day and to celebrate and beat the heat we’re giving you all the info you need to score some free or low-priced delicious treats at some of the best places in America.

Happy National Ice Cream Day! It’s one of our favorite days of the year. Why? Because today, July 15, there are more opportunities than ever before to score some free or extremely low-priced delicious frozen grub at some of the best places around the United States and we’re giving you all the details! From daily to week-long deals, these amazing opportunities will make you having ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Baskin Robbins is first on our list of ice cream day deals and for very good reason. The popular chain is offering $1.50 scoops all day long on July 15 and on July 31 in honor of their 31 flavors. They’re also giving away free scoops if you download their app!

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream is not only celebrating National Ice Cream Day but National Ice Cream Month, which is this month, so for the rest of July if you join the Bruster’s Sweet Rewards loyalty app, you can earn $3 off of any ice cream purchase! They also just introduced two new yummy flavors this month: Espresso Yourself and Cookie Craze.

Today at Carvel, you can walk in and buy any cup or cone and get one free!

Cold Stone Creamery is following suit with their own deals. If you join their eClub, you can get two creations, which will allow you to pick an ice cream flavor and add mix-ins of whatever you’d like, for the price of one. Please note that it may take up to 24 hours to receive the discount email after signing up but don’t fret, they’ll still accept it!

Downloading Dairy Queen‘s app will get you a free small Blizzard.

Dippin Dots is not only celebrating the joyous ice cream day, they’re also celebrating their 30 year anniversary so today they’re giving away free mini cups during a two-hour window. Please check your local location to see the hours available.

Maggie Moo‘s/Marble Slab is having an offer all week long starting July 16-20 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in which you can take $1 off of any shake.

The children’s play gym Monkey Joe‘s is also celebrating a customer appreciation day today and they’re giving away all kinds of prizes throughout the day.

Whole Foods also didn’t want to miss out on this joyous day so they’re offering a three day sale from July 13-15 on Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti ice cream pints. You can get any two for $6! If you’re an Amazon Prime member you can get an extra 10% off for Prime Day as well.

Finally, Your Pie is presenting Free Gelato Day on July 15 and you can get a free scoop of gelato without any other purchase!

We hope your day is full of sweet and sugary goodness when you enjoy the best deals for you!