Michelle & Sasha Obama Are A Beautiful Mom-Daughter Duo At Jay-Z & Beyonce’s ‘OTR II’ Concert

Michelle & Sasha Obama had a ball going to Beyonce & Jay-Z’s ‘On The Run II’ concert in Paris together! Check out the mom-daughter pair at the event here!

If you’re looking for mom and daughter goals, search no further than Michelle Obama and Malia Obama. The two Obamas both attended Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s “On The Run II” concert in Paris at the Stade de France stadium on Jul. 15, so if you weren’t experiencing FOMO already, what with France winning the World Cup, now can you definitely start feeling the pangs of jealousy. Not only that, but while Jay-Z was singing “On To The Next One”, Michelle danced with Tina Knowles and proved she has the best moves ever!

While Michelle and Sasha were having the time of their lives, Barack Obama and Malia Obama were nowhere to be seen. Perhaps they’ll catch Jay and Bey at another show! Check out the mom and daughter enjoying the concert and watch the former first lady dance to Jay-Z below!

Recently, Michelle opened up about whether or not she’d ever consider running for president at the United State of Women Summit in a conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross. “When I hear people say, ‘You run!’ It’s part of the problem!” Michelle admitted. “We still didn’t get ‘Yes We Can’ right. It’s not ‘Yes You Can’ it’s ‘Yes We Can.’ Until we get that right, it doesn’t matter who runs. I don’t think I’m any different from Hillary [Clinton]. Change starts close to home. So looking for the next person to run, and I don’t mean to cut that off, but that’s been our distraction. We’re just going to wait for the next person to save us. We thought it was Barack Obama, and then he didn’t end racism.”

And can we just reflect on how beautiful Sasha Obama is? Hair is laid, sis. #OTRII pic.twitter.com/KMv335YEE7 — Joi-Marie (@dcfab) July 15, 2018

We’ll keep you posted on any more celebs who attend Jay-Z and Beyonce’s “On The Run II” tour. In the meantime, check out all the pics of the former first family in our gallery above!