Kendall Jenner Cheers On Ex Harry Styles At His Final ‘Live On Tour’ Show — See Her Dancing In The Crowd

Harry Styles had his last ‘Live On Tour’ concert on July 14 in Los Angeles, and a certain ex-girlfriend decided to stop by! Kendall Jenner was spotted dancing and cheering in the audience!

Harry Styles‘ debut tour has come to an end. The 24-year-old singer took to the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 14 for his final show of Harry Styles: Live on Tour, and the turnout could not have been better. Not only did tons of fans show up for their fave’s last concert, but celebs like Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor and fiancé Daryl Sabara, Phoebe Tonkin and Michael Clifford were spotted cheering in the audience. But fans were most surprised to see Harry’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner sitting in the stands.

The model was caught on camera sitting in the audience with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, a few seats down from Mendes. In one video taken by a fan, you can see her giving her ex a standing ovation with the rest of the crowd.

In another clip, she can be spotted dancing to the British crooner’s song, “Anna” which he debuted on the first night of his tour. Kendall even bopped along to “Carolina,” which is one of the songs on Harry’s album that can safely be said isn’t about her.

Harry was first romantically linked with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in late 2013, and were later spotted skiing together over the New Year. Their relationship was thought to be ended by Feb. 2014, but they later reunited in 2015. They went to St. Barts together and her sister Khloe Kardashian even admitted that she thought they were dating during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While the former One Direction member never explicitly stated who his first solo album was about, he did confess that many of the songs were about one woman in particular – which many fans believe to be Kendall. “She’s a huge part of the album… Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap… and hope they know it’s just for them,” he told Rolling Stone in April 2017. Well, she was definitely listening last night!