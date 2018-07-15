Justin Bieber Trolls Anna Wintour’s Wimbledon Appearance — She ‘Looks Like A Super Villain’

Justin Bieber had some hilarious things to say about ‘Vogue’ editor-in-chief Anna Wintour’s appearance at Wimbledon. See his trolling comment here!

Anna Wintour attended Wimbledon on Saturday, July 14, where she cheered on Serena Williams alongside British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. Pretty standard stuff, right? Well, when the racing driver shared an image of himself and the Vogue editor-in-chief standing in the crowd together, Justin Bieber, 24, couldn’t help but jump into the comments section and poke fun at Wintour’s stance.

In the photo, the esteemed fashion editor’s eyes were covered by her signature sunglasses and her hands were clasped in front of her as she smirked. When the “Love Yourself” singer saw the image, according to Comments by Celebs, he wrote, “Anna looks like a super villain,” followed by, “Like she plotting to take over the world.” Hamilton thought the comment was hilarious (because it was) and appropriately responded with two laughing-face emojis.

But the joke seemed to be all in good fun. Seeing as how Bieber addressed the fashion industry expert by her first name, we’d say these two get on pretty well. After all, they did star in 2016’s Zoolander 2 together, so that may have been when they got on a first-name basis with one another. Wintour also praised the singer’s Met Gala look in 2015 as “one of my favorites” of that year, according to The Mirror.

Caught. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 14, 2018 at 5:04pm PDT

Justin also has ties to the fashion industry, and therefore Wintour, through being newly engaged to supermodel Hailey Baldwin. While JB didn’t attend the 2018 Met Gala, which Wintour is the chair of, his fiancée did. Hailey, however, didn’t go alone. She arrived to the event with Shawn Mendes, stirring up a whole bunch of dating speculation. Well, turns out the real joke was on us because she’s with Justin.