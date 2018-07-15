World Cup Finals: Pamela Anderson & More Hot Girlfriends & Wives Of France & Croatia Players

Pamela Anderson and more gorgeous girlfriends and wives will be cheering their men on at the World Cup! See the stunning women in relationships with players on the French and Croatian teams!

It’s time for the 2018 FIFA World Cup! France and Croatia will be going head to head in soccer’s biggest game on Sunday, July 15 and the entire world will be cheering on their team. Among the screaming fans will be the girlfriends, fiancées and wives of the players. Let’s get to know them!

The most recognizable face you’ll see among the sea of significant others is Pamela Anderson, 51. The Canadian American actress has been dating French soccer player Adil Rami for quite some time now, and even moved to the European country at the start of this year to be with him. But if you think that’s serious, just wait. The pair sparked engagement rumors earlier this week!

While watching her boyfriend help his team secure their Finals spot on Tuesday, Pamela was spotted wearing a large ring on her right hand. Seeing as this wasn’t on her left hand, we know it’s not an engagement ring, but it still holds a lot of sentimental value. “The ring is a very meaningful gift,” a source close to the Baywatch alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s a promise, but Pamela is accustomed to grand gestures. Adil needs to step up his game. Pamela’s friends and family don’t think he’s doing enough to court her. Pamela gets bored easily.”

However, fans will be happy to know that Pamela is the reason the soccer star is still sporting his lucky mustache. “Fans and the French team can thank Pamela for Adil’s #LuckyStache that serves as the good luck charm for Les Bleus,” the insider added. “Adil was about to shave it before the World Cup, but she convinced him to keep it.” Amazing!