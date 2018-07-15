Blake Shelton Falls On Stage During Concert & Hilariously Admits That He’d Been Drinking ‘A Lot’

Blake Shelton took a massive stumble on stage during a concert & the video is hilarious! Watch his epic spill right here!

Someone took a tumble! During his concert at Pendleton, Oregon, Blake Shelton fell over after tripping on some steps. And instead of pretending like nothing happened, Blake took to Twitter to not only find the video of him falling down, but to hilariously admit that he was a little under the influence… OK, scratch that, he had been drinking “a lot”. Blake tweeted, “Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!! Please!! I have to see it!!! Post that sh*t! And yes I had been drinking. A lot..”. Of course, someone had been recording the moment he fell over and supplied him with the footage. You can’t always be graceful, but if ever you do fall, may you hilariously ask for video footage of it like Blake! Check out the video below!

And if you’ve been wondering why Blake and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani aren’t yet engaged, a source close to the pair gave us all the EXCLUSIVE deets. “With Gwen’s Vegas residency and Blake’s constant touring and duties with The Voice there really isn’t anytime to get married. And instead of getting engaged and waiting forever to get married they want to be in a spot where they can do both quick and the way they want to do it,” our source said. “Their careers just need a bit of a break before that happens and they aren’t interested in slowing down right now.”

While there’s no trouble in paradise, Gwen does have her opinions about Blake’s ex Miranda Lambert. In fact, Gwen feels like Miranda is jealous of her romance with him. “Gwen feels that Miranda is a probably a little jealous of Blake’s happiness after their split. Gwen also thinks Miranda’s remarks only make her sound bitter and resentful… it is not a good look,” a source close to Gwen told us EXCLUSIVELY.

