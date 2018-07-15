‘Twilight’s Ashley Greene Poses Naked On Nude Beach During Her Honeymoon — See Sexy Pic

‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene took to Instagram on July 14 to post a steamy naked photo of herself relaxing on the beach during her honeymoon and it proves her confidence is stronger than ever.

Ashley Greene, 31, is enjoying her honeymoon and she’s gone totally naked to prove it! The Twilight star, who married Paul Khoury on July 6, took to Instagram on July 14 to post an extremely sexy black and white nude pic of herself from the waist up sitting down in the sand on a nude beach in Hawaii and it sure is something to look at! The pic shows Ashley’s back while she has her arms across her breast while she rests them on her knees. “He keeps me wild and free. #nudebeach #whiteboycray #honeymoon,” she cleverly captioned the snapshot.

The eye-catching pic definitely proves that the actress is having the time of her life with her new hubby and we couldn’t be more thrilled for her! Although public nudity on beaches in state parks in Hawaii is illegal, there are still some shores around the islands where tourist and locals take off their clothing. Ashley and Paul obviously opted for one of those and with gorgeous weather and a lot of love in the air, we can’t say we blame them!

Before Ashley and Paul got married, the brunette beauty was known not only as an actress, but also as the person who took Joe Jonas‘ virginity. After the two dated for some time, Joe opened up about the moment back on Reddit in Oct. 2016 and it shocked many of his fans. Still, we’re happy to see that both stars have moved on now (Joe is now engaged to Sophie Turner) and hopefully they can look back on the moment with good feelings!

In addition to her sexy nude pic, Ashley has shared other gorgeous pics of herself on social media and her fans are loving it. It’s great to see her confidence and beauty shine!