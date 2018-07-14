Happy Birthday, Tiny: See Her Sexiest Instagram Photos Of All-Time

Happy birthday to the one and only Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris! In honor of her big day, we’re looking back at some of her hottest Instagram photos of all-time!

It’s Tiny’s birthday! The hot mama turns 43 on July 14, and we’re hoping she has the best day EVER. To celebrate, we’ve rounded up some of the sexiest pic Tiny has ever posted to Instagram, which you can check out in the gallery above. It’s been quite a year for the mom of four kids and three stepchildren, as her relationship with husband, T.I., has gone through some ups and downs once again. The two reconciled in the summer of 2017, months after Tiny filed for divorce, but recently, there’s been some trouble in paradise once again.

It all started in mid-June, just ahead of Father’s Day, when T.I. posted a controversial message on Instagram. The post explained reasons why men shouldn’t marry, and although T.I. made it clear that he didn’t write the content, he did admit he agreed with some of it. Well, Tiny did not take too kindly to that — the very next day, she fired back by posting an interview clip of Snoop Dogg, in which he gushes over his wife. She praised Snoop for recognizing that the “QUEEN” should be the most important person in a man’s life, and it was a clear diss to her hubby.

Things were made worse that same weekend when a video surfaced that showed T.I. slapping another woman’s butt. She was later identified as Asia’h Epperson. Since then, Tiny has shared lots of cryptic posts on Instagram that make it seem like T.I. is definitely in the doghouse, and the two have not been seen spending any time together. T.I. even attended the BET Awards alone, and was M.I.A. when Tiny’s girl group, Xscape, received a special honor at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards.

There’s no time for drama on Tiny’s birthday, though! Celebrate with us and look back at her hottest pics in the gallery above!