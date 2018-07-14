T.I. Surprises Tiny With A Sports Car For Her Birthday & Even Calls Her ‘Mrs. H’ — Is Marriage Back On?

T.I. just gifted Tiny a hot new expensive sports car for her 43rd birthday! Is this his way of begging her for forgiveness over marriage drama involving him slapping another woman’s butt?

Happy birthday, Tiny Harris! The Xscape member celebrated her 43rd year of life today, July 14, and her husband, T.I., 37, went all out for her! The “Whatever You Like” hitmaker took to Instagram to share two videos of Tiny walking outside and seeing the brand new car that he bought for her!

Tiny seemed super excited about the black convertible, which had red leather seats and some special surprises in the backseat. “I love it,” she kept saying. When Tip pointed out to look behind her, he panned the camera to two shopping bags filled with shoe boxes. The bags had the name Christian Louboutin on them, so it’s safe to say he hooked his wife up with some sexy, expensive, red-soled shoes!

“What’s understood requires no explanation!!! I’m always here to show up and show out for mines. Regardless of WHATEVER!!! King ain’t never missed a beat!!!” Tip captioned the second video of Tiny checking out her new ride, adding, “Happy Gday Mrs H.” The couple also rang in Tiny’s birthday at midnight on Skype since T.I. was in Vegas at the time. Their video call, obtained by The Shade Room, showed Tip wishing his spouse a happy birthday, with her saying that she should have been there with him.

Tip’s incredibly sweet gesture comes after weeks of drama surrounding the couple. Last month, the “Live Your Life” singer was caught on camera slapping the butt of a mystery woman – later identified as Asia’h Epperson. The incident understandably upset Tiny, who we were told by an insider was “tormented by what to do.” Fair! “The ball is very much in her court,” the source close to her added. “As angry as she is, she loves T.I. with all of her heart and misses him horribly.” Well, it certainly looks like all is forgiven!