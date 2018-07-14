Taylor Swift Fans Get Engaged During Her Meet & Greet & Her Face Just Screams ‘Third Wheel’

Two Swifties just got engaged… right in front of Taylor Swift, herself! The singer shared the photos from the sweet moment, and TBH you just really need to see her iconic surprised face in action again.

Is there anyone that loves love more than Taylor Swift? Not only has the 28-year-old made a career out of epic love songs about her own life, but she’s even been included in her fans’ personal romantic narratives. So much in fact, that a Swiftie got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend right in front of the singer!

Five years ago, two fans, Anthony and Stephanie attended their first ever Taylor Swift concert during Tay’s Red era. Then on Friday, July 13, they were given meet and greet access at the Reputation tour stop in Philadelphia. As they went to take their photos with their idol, Anthony popped the question, and of course, Stephanie said yes!

This amazing moment was captured on camera, and Taylor shared the results on Instagram. In a series of three photos, you can see the 10-time Grammy winner looking shook AF as the proposal went down. The last photo is especially great, showing her looking straight into the camera, mouth agape, while huddled in the corner as the couple hugged.

“They walk into the meet and greet and he says “We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour” and then…..,” Taylor captioned the pics with a series of heart eyed cat emojis and the hilariously fitting hashtag, “#thirdwheel.”

There was some serious planning done on Anthony’s part, which he documented anonymously on a Twitter account with the handle @TSphilaPROPOSAL. On the account, he tweeted about how their ~love story~ began, and asked other users to help get Taylor’s attention.

One of the tweets said: “How cool would it be if I was able to propose in the Rep Room with the meet and greet photo having me down on one knee THAT WOULD BE A DREAM!!” So clearly Tay was in on it the whole time right? Wrong! He also revealed on Twitter that they were picked at random to go to the meet and greet and Taylor had no idea what was about to happen! This honestly could not have been more perfect, and it was even on the 13th! Taylor’s favorite number! We stan a great love story and a happy ending. Congrats, guys!