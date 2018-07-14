Serena Williams Defeated At Wimbledon: Upset Again By Angelique Kerber In Final

The comeback just hit a brick wall. Serena Williams, after making it to the Wimbledon final nearly a year after giving birth, suffered a horrible defeat, falling to rival Angelique Kerber!

So much for Serena Williams’s fairy tale ending at Wimbledon. The 36-year-old tennis superstar made to the finals of the 2018 tournament, reaching the highest level of success at a Grand Slam event since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. However, at the end of the July 14 match, it was Angelique Kerber, 30, who walked away the champ, winning Wimbledon for the first time in her career with a score of 6-3, 6-3.

The win didn’t come as much of a surprise considering Angelique did well the entire match. She broke Serena’s serve four times and only had her serve broken once so despite Serena being a favorite, she kept up her skills. We have to admit that it’s most likely not easy going against one of the best and most publicly known tennis players in the world but today, Angelique proved she’s well on her way to joining Serena at the top in history.

It seems unfair to Angelique to call this an upset, but considering how Serena played during the rest of the tournament, the loss does seem shocking. Save for her match against Camilia Giorgi, Serena dispatched all her opponents — Arantza Rus, Viktoriya Tomova, Kristina Madenovic, Evgeniya Rodina, and Julia Gorges – in just two sets. But, to be fair, Angelique had similar success on her path towards the final. The German star put away Vera Zvonareva, Naomi Osaka, Belinda Bencic, Daria Kasatkina, and Jelena Ostapenko in two rounds, each. Only when she fought Claire Liu in the Round of 64 did Angelique need a third set to achieve victory. So, while defeating the woman many have argued to be the “greatest of all time” seems like an upset, credit where credit’s due — Angelique fought and earned this victory. So, brava to her!

Consider this payback for what happened during the Wimbledon final in 2016. Angelique and Serena played against each other, fighting for the title. Two years ago, it was Serena who prevailed in two-straight sets — and that victory came after Angelique eliminated Serena from the Australian Open, sending Serena home in three sets. This defeat prevented Serena from kicking off 2016 with a win, which would have been nice, since Serena failed to win a calendar Grand Slam in 2015.

Speaking of second chances, the younger Williams sister as one more chance – the U.S. Open – to end 2018 with a Grand Slam victory. She attempted her return to tennis at the 2018 Australian Open but had to pull out because her body wasn’t ready for championship-level play. She competed in the 2018 French Open, but had to pull out ahead of a match with Maria Sharapova. “Right now I can’t actually serve,” Serena said, per The New York Times. “It’s kind of hard to play when I can’t physically serve.”