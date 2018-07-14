Exclusive
Selena Gomez Would Love A ‘Romance’ After Justin’s Engagement — Will It Be With Caleb Stevens?

Pasadena, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez spotted boarding a limo bus with friends and a mystery guy after the Taylor Swift concert at the Rose Bowl. Gomez was Swift's surprise guest performer, singing "Hands to Myself." The performer wore a sequined black jumpsuit for the surprise performance, but later changed into a comfier concert t-shirt and jeans combo by the time she was spotted outside. Shot on 05/19/18. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: EVGA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
HollywoodLife learned that Selena Gomez would be down for a summer fling, but does she want it to be with rumored beau Caleb Stevens? Here’s the scoop!

Selena Gomez, 25, has been spotted out a few times with Caleb Stevens, the brother of one of her best friends, Raquelle Stevens. These outings together made fans question whether or not these two were an item. However, that’s super not the case.”Selena is not dating Caleb,” a friend of the singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s become a really good friend but there’s nothing romantic between them at all.”

Sel isn’t actively looking for a relationship right now – and her ex Justin Bieber‘s quick engagement to Hailey Baldwin has something to do with it. “Selena‘s not looking for a boyfriend right now. Justin getting engaged like this has not made her desperate to be in a relationship – if anything it’s done the opposite,” the pal adds. “She feels like she doesn’t understand what love really is and that makes her want more time single.”

Instead of searching for love, the “Wolves” songstress has been filming a new zombie movie in New York. “She’s putting her time and energy into her career and into getting to know herself,” the insider explains. “Selena‘s not totally shut off to love though. She would absolutely welcome a fun summer romance but it’s not something she’s desperately looking for.”

Selena has definitely seemed pretty busy with filming. The other day, she was spotted in Fleischmanns, New York wearing a shirt covered in fake blood while on set of her upcoming flick. The film is being directed by  Jim Jarmusch, and features a star-studded cast that includes Bill MurrayAdam DriverAustin ButlerTilda SwintonSteve Buscemi, and Chloe Sevigny. Now that’s a fun group of people to be surrounded with for the summer!