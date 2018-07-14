Selena Gomez Would Love A ‘Romance’ After Justin’s Engagement — Will It Be With Caleb Stevens?

HollywoodLife learned that Selena Gomez would be down for a summer fling, but does she want it to be with rumored beau Caleb Stevens? Here’s the scoop!

Selena Gomez, 25, has been spotted out a few times with Caleb Stevens, the brother of one of her best friends, Raquelle Stevens. These outings together made fans question whether or not these two were an item. However, that’s super not the case.”Selena is not dating Caleb,” a friend of the singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s become a really good friend but there’s nothing romantic between them at all.”

Sel isn’t actively looking for a relationship right now – and her ex Justin Bieber‘s quick engagement to Hailey Baldwin has something to do with it. “Selena‘s not looking for a boyfriend right now. Justin getting engaged like this has not made her desperate to be in a relationship – if anything it’s done the opposite,” the pal adds. “She feels like she doesn’t understand what love really is and that makes her want more time single.”

Instead of searching for love, the “Wolves” songstress has been filming a new zombie movie in New York. “She’s putting her time and energy into her career and into getting to know herself,” the insider explains. “Selena‘s not totally shut off to love though. She would absolutely welcome a fun summer romance but it’s not something she’s desperately looking for.”

Selena has definitely seemed pretty busy with filming. The other day, she was spotted in Fleischmanns, New York wearing a shirt covered in fake blood while on set of her upcoming flick. The film is being directed by Jim Jarmusch, and features a star-studded cast that includes Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Austin Butler, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, and Chloe Sevigny. Now that’s a fun group of people to be surrounded with for the summer!