North West, 5, & Penelope Disick, 6, Host Their First Fashion Show Just Like Kanye – See Pic

North West and Penelope Disick have a future in fashion! The famous little ones debuted their first collection at a fashion show for their design camp, and we’ve got the photos here for you to see!

North West, 5, and Penelope Disick, 6, are moguls in the making. On July 13, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Kourtney Kardashian were front in center for the girls’ first fashion show for the design camp they’ve been attending. While we didn’t get to see their debut collection in full, paparazzi were able to catch North and Penelope on their way out. For the occasion, North rocked a colorful dress that ballooned at the bottom paired with an equally vibrant fur vest, which we can assume she designed herself. Penelope also turned heads in Tiffany blue tulle dress that featured flower like petals on the bodice. We’re sure Kanye is so proud, and who knows, maybe their work will be a part of the next Yeezy campaign.

Nevertheless, we think it’s so adorable that the girls are following in Kanye’s footsteps. In addition to being a designer, North is also a model. As we previously reported, North, Kim, and Kris Jenner posed together for Fendi’s #MeandMyPeekaboo fashion campaign. In the ad, North can be seen laughing while in Kim’s lap with Kris Jenner sweetly gazing at them in the background. The campaign is in honor of Fendi’s 10 year anniversary of the Peekaboo bag, and it also celebrates impressionable women who are related.

“In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities,” creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi explained. “It’s an iconic family, who is known for its appearance, but we wanted to bring more of an intimate side to the table,” Silvia continued.

Well, it’s clear North and Penelope’s careers are just getting started, and we can’t wait to see what they do next!