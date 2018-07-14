Kylie Jenner Loving Her Softer, More Natural Lips — Is She Done With Fillers For Good?

Kylie Jenner recently made the confident decision to take out her lip fillers after having them for the last few years and with a lot of support behind her, she’s feeling better than ever. Is she going to continue going natural from now on?

Kylie Jenner, 20, recently stunned fans when she showed off her more natural thinner lips in a pic she posted on Instagram and after admitting that she took out her fillers after having them for years, we’re wondering if she’ll ever go back. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been feeling more confident than ever due to her supportive boyfriend Travis Scott, 27, and her new daughter Stormi and the fact that she’s been sharing her feelings with her followers proves she’s not afraid to hide anything. “Kylie is loving her softer, gentler more natural lips,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She was ready for a change and now that the fillers have been removed, she feels amazing and as sexy as ever. Travis has been telling her that she looks amazing too and Kylie is really happy with her new look. But Kylie is Kylie and she might go back to the filler soon. She loves always mixing it up and loved how her lips look on her Forbes cover. Perfection. But for now, she is really happy with her choice. She is surprised at how many compliments she has been getting lately and she looks and feels great.”

She definitely does look great and that Forbes cover is just one more thing to help bring Kylie the confidence she needs to embrace who she is. The issue chose the young star to be their cover girl because she is set to be the youngest self-made billionaire ever due to her Kylie Cosmetics line which has already helped her to earn a whopping $900 million. Now that’s something to be happy about!

Whether thrilled Kylie decide to keep her natural lips or go back to the lip fillers, we have a feeling she’s going to be confident and successful either way. We can’t wait to see what other big projects she continues to do from here. From her makeup line to her reality show, Life of Kylie, this girl knows how to work it in all the best ways!