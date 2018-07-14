Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Steamy Hot Tub Make Out Session Is Their Sexiest Yet– See Pic

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are NEVER coming up for air! Justin just posted a steamy photo of himself and Hailey making out, and we’ve got it right here for you to see!

If you thought a ring would stop Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin’s PDA sessions, think again. On July 14, the Biebs took to Instagram to share a photo of himself locking lips with his fiancée, and it’s pretty hot. However, this isn’t like their previous make out sessions as this one happens to have taken place in a hot tub. Can we say relationship goals?! Tons of celebrities including John Mayer and Odell Beckham Jr. commented on their love fest. “Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub. That’s gotta feel super third wheel. I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business,” John wrote. “Love is real… take care of my sis ! OR ELSEEE,” Odell said. How funny!

Their hot tub moment comes hours after Hailey posted a photo of them boarding a private jet. So, we can assume their on another “baecation.” As we previously reported, Justin proposed to Hailey on July 8 after rekindling their romance in early June. “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet! It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!” Justin captioned his Instagram post confirming their engagement on July 9.

And as if Justin and Hailey’s story could get any cuter, we recently learned JB designed Hailey’s $500,000 engagement ring. “Justin was thrilled with the execution of the ring we made for his girlfriend at the time, and was exited to give it to her. He helped us design the ring himself, and he wanted it to perfectly compliment the shape of her hand, which we were able to achieve,” Solow & Co., Inc. explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

If this is a preview of the rest of their lives, it’s safe to say Hailey Baldwin is one lucky girl, or well, one less lonely girl!