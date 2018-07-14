JLo Proves You Can Look Hot In A Thigh-Baring Mini At 48: Stars Over 40 Flaunting Toned Legs

Jennifer Lopez stunned on her latest date night with Alex Rodriguez! See her rock a micro mini dress while grabbing dinner with her beau!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, always looks amazing, but her latest look is really something else. The singer stepped out on Sunset Boulevard while heading to dinner with Alex Rodriguez on July 13. For the date night, JLo showed off her impeccable legs in a red mini dress and stilettos. She kept the accessories minimal, opting for classic hoop earrings and rings. She paired the look with a crocodile handbag. A-Rod looked happy behind her as he smiled in a dark grey suit with a matching tie against a checkered shirt.

The outing came just a week after JLo was spotted with a ring on that finger. She and her boyfriend hung out on the beach on July 5, where they lounged around in the sand on a beach towel. In a photo from the beach day, the “Waiting For Tonight” hitmaker could be seen with a gold ring on her engagement finger. She looked relaxed in a bright pink one-piece swimsuit, sunglasses and rimmed hat while leaning against the baseball player. JLo captioned the photo, “It’s the lil quiet moments that matter the most…”

Jen always looks great, but she definitely works hard for it! We spoke to her trainer David Kirsch., who explained one of JLo’s favorite workout moves to us. Here’s what he said to do: “Platypus Walks – This is one of my favorite signature moves. You may look and feel silly while doing it, but if you nail the form, you will target your inner thighs and the lower half of your butt. Start in a plié squat position with your hands on your hips and your thighs parallel to the floor.” No wonder her legs always look phenomenal!