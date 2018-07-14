Hailey Baldwin Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram has been on fire lately! Check out all the hot pics she’s been sharing with her followers recently!

Hailey Baldwin is always treating her fans to the sexiest Instagram pics, but this week? This week she has been positively glowing in pics following her whirlwind engagement to Justin Bieber. Recently, she’s shared pics of her and Justin getting super cozy in a hot tub together and making out. While you continue to celebrate these two lovebirds, check out all of Hailey’s latest, sexiest Instagram pics in our gallery above!

In addition to her engagement, Hailey might even start a family soon with Justin. “Justin knew Hailey was the one for a lot of reasons,” a source close to Justin told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels like they are a perfect match and they compliment each other well. Justin loves that he and Hailey share similar spiritual values, dreams for a family and ideas for their future together. Plus, Justin feels like they have incredible attraction and chemistry together. He can’t keep his hands off her and can’t wait to get started making babies with Hailey. He is hoping for at least one boy and girl. Justin thinks he and Hailey will have gorgeous children and he knows she is going to be an amazing mom too!”

And if you’re nervously expecting this engagement to drag on for years, fear not! Apparently, Hailey and Justin want to get hitched very, very soon. “Justin and Hailey‘s romance continues to move fast, and wedding planning is already underway,” a source close to the couple told us. “Right now, they would like an intimate wedding soon, with only close friends and family.” We’ll keep you posted on all the newest pics Hailey and Justin share with their fans!