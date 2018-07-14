Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt & More Of Taylor Swift’s Girl Squad Support Their Bestie At ‘Reputation’ Show

Taylor Swift’s gal pals have finally made an appearance at her ‘Reputation’ tour! Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Este Haim and more of her friends showed up to her first night in Philly!

We haven’t seen much of Taylor Swift‘s squad in recent years, but don’t worry, her real friends have stuck around! On July 13, the singer brought her Reputation tour to her home-state of Pennsylvania for a show in Philadelphia. Of course, being Friday the 13th, the day held a lot of weight for the artist who, as any Swiftie would know, has a special place in her heart for the number 13. So how did she celebrate? With her good pals Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Este Haim, Kennedy Rayé, and Ashley Avignone!

The five friends made their way to Philly with the 10-time Grammy winner and hung out backstage when they weren’t bopping along to her songs in the audience. Martha shared a photo on Instagram of herself with Este, Kennedy and Ashley – taken by Gigi – with the caption, “buncha fans.” Later, Gigi shared a picture of Taylor onstage with a sweet message about her bestie.

The model wrote: “If I could find the words, I would explain how happy it makes me to watch you perform @taylorswift. I’m so proud to experience this celebration of clarity & strength with you. WHAT A SHOW. You did it again. Love you to the moon.”

The five-some came along on Taylor’s tour after meeting up with her in New York City the day before. Photos of Gigi leaving Tay’s Tribeca apartment surfaced online, marking the first time the pair were seen out in public together in nearly two years.

But it appeared that the group took a pit-stop on the way to Philly. Earlier in the day, the “Shake It Off” songstress shared a photo of herself standing outside of her childhood home while holding up a pic of baby Tay standing in the same spot. The image was captioned, “Take me home,” which is a lyric in her hit song “Style.”

Another pic, presumably taken again by Gigi, shows Taylor with her four other friends sitting on the floor of a bedroom. She captioned it with lyrics from her song “Never Grow Up, writing, “Take pictures in your mind of your childhood room…” suggesting that this used to be her own room as a kid.

But going back to her roots and spending quality time with her close friends weren’t the only special things Taylor experienced on the 13th. Two of her fans, who found love at a Red show five years ago, got engaged in front of her during a meet and greet before the concert! It’s honestly remarkable how Friday the 13th always ends up being a spectacular day for Tay. Hopefully Philly will treat her just as well tonight for her second show in the city!