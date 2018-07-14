Drake just dropped a brand new freestyle & we are here for it! Watch & listen to ‘Fire In The Booth’ here!

Just one week after releasing a freestyle, “Behind Barz”, that took aim at Kanye West and Pusha T, Drake is keeping things a little more positive in his newly dropped freestyle “Fire In The Booth”. With lightening fast speed, Drake goes through the song and raps about his opulent lifestyle. He raps, “Goldman Sachs, they wanna hold my racks / Hedge fund investors talk to Adele / like he the expert / I hear it in they tone when they address him / We way too connected / Tom Ford assistant texted asking if I want classic or double breasted, I flex with / Broad shoulders.”

Of course, the big moment comes at the very end when he gives all three rappers of Migos a shout-out, in particular Offset who he gives blessings “on his new ting”, which can only mean the birth of his new baby Kulture.

