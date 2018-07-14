David Arquette Vows To Return To The Ring Again Even If He Loses Sunday’s Controversial Match

Actor David Arquette just can’t let go of his professional wrestling dreams. He’s getting back in the ring after 18 years on Sunday and tells us EXCLUSIVELY how he has to beat enemy R.J. City

Actor David Arquette shook up the wrestling world when he became World Championship Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion in 2000, a move that many said was a total joke and led to the downfall of the WCW. He’s not letting his haters get him down, as he’s reviving his pro wrestling career at the age of 46 and taking on longtime critic and arch enemy R.J. City on July 15 at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA. Ahead of the much hyped bout, we caught up with David who told us EXCLUSIVELY that this isn’t going to be a wrestling one-off for him.

“I will probably have a few matches, but I just wanna do it enough to really start to feel it and hit the road a little and just do the right matches with the right people that I have some history or story with,” David told HollywoodLife.com at the red carpet premiere of the documentary 350 Days on July 12. And whaddya know, just who happened to show up on the red carpet but David’s upcoming opponent RJ! The Toronto native popped in to have pics taken with the Scream actor and they even did some pushing and shoving to hype up attention for their match.

We asked David if he’d ever want to be World Champ again and he gave us a great big nope. “No! No, its to much of a burden!” he said with a laugh. “Its definitely to much of a…I mean I have to beat this guy,” he said of RJ. Wrestling fans absolutely lost it when he controversially “won” the title in the heavily staged and plot line driven sport of professional wrestling in 2000. 18 years later the win still leaves a bad taste in many fans mouths. David and RJ have been trash talking each other on Twitter for the past six months to drum up publicity for the fight, so we’ll see how welcome his comeback turns out to be.