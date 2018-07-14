8 Celebrities In Ruffled Bikinis: Olivia Culpo, Kourtney Kardashian & More

Olivia Culpo recently turned up the heat in Palm Springs by wearing a sexy ruffled bikini! Check out all of your favorite celebs who have also taken part in this hot summer fashion trend!

It’s finally summer and you know what that means — it’s time to get some serious bathing suit inspo from all your favorite celebs! While Hollywood’s biggest stars love all different types of swimwear, one of our favorite fashion trends is none other than the ruffled bikini. Seriously, it’s such a classic look! For instance, Olivia Culpo recently took a trip to Palm Springs in the middle of Southern California’s heat wave, and wore a bikini that also turned up the heat! Tugging on her ruffled bikini, Olivia stunned with her swimwear choice!

But she’s not the only celeb who has worn a ruffled bikini with success! Celebs like Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have all worn this type of poolside outfit. In fact, Kourtney wore hers on her recent Italian getaway with Younes Bendjima and the rest of her children. You just know Younes loved that bathing suit choice! Joining them on this list is Emily Ratajkowski, who always wows with her beach-side look! Seriously, she loves wearing the sexiest swimwear choices imaginable. Check out all of your favorite celebs who have worn ruffled bikinis in our gallery above.

Speaking of Kourtney, apparently she’s considering spending the rest of her life with Younes — especially after Justin Bieber proposed to Haily Baldwin. “Seeing how happy Justin is with Hailey (Baldwin) is very inspiring to Kourtney,” a source close to the Kardashian famous family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “His relationship with Hailey and how peaceful and stable it is reminds Kourtney a lot of her and Younes (Bendjima). Now that Justin is marrying Hailey it’s got Kourtney dreaming of marrying Younes.”