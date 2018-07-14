Ariana Grande Pregnant? Fans Are Convinced She Dropped Hints In ‘God Is A Woman’ Video

Uh, Ariana Grande are you trying to tell us something?! Fans think the singer might be expecting with Pete Davidson after she seemingly cradled a baby bump in her new music video!

Ariana Grande, 25, released the visual for her track “God Is A Woman,” and it was nothing short of mesmerizing. Before the drop, Ariana explained the themes of the song are “sexual female empowerment,” and she certainly carried it out by seductively dancing around the universe throughout the clip. But, in one particular part of the video Ariana can be seen cradling what appears to be a baby bump while sitting in a bed of flowers, and fans are convinced it’s a pregnancy announcement.

“I think Ariana just told us she’s pregnant w Pete’s child,” one fan tweeted in reference to Ariana’s fiancé Pete Davidson. “Ariana would be the cutest lil pregnant woman also Pete would take such care of her,” another fan wrote. However, being that the video’s focus is on the power of women, some fans believe the visual was just a way of Ariana paying homage to what the female body can do. “I don’t think this is a hint that she’s pregnant I think she did this bc it’s supposed to show how powerful woman are and that they create life/ sex creates life/ god is a woman therefore even god (assuming Ariana’s god here) creates life,” one fan suggested.

Nevertheless, neither Ariana nor Pete have spoken out on the baby news. Instead, Pete gushed over Ariana’s nude scene from the video. After Ariana captioned a teaser “‘God Is A Woman’ out now,” Pete commented, “YUM YUM YUM” with a ton of heart emojis.

Aren’t they just the cutest?! Now, we’re just going to have to wait and see how this all plays out.