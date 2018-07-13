Scottie Salton: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Big Brother’ Season 20 Houseguest

Scottie Salton is making big moves on ‘Big Brother.’ So, who is this season 20 player everyone is talking about? Here’s what you need to know about Scottie before the next episode!

1. He’s a 26-year-old virgin! Yes, Scottie has never been kissed or had sex. But he’s not letting those two things define him. When asked by ET about the possibility of getting his first kiss inside the Big Brother house during season 20, Scottie said, “If it happens, it happens.” Way to keep an open mind!

2. He is a huge fan of a certain Big Brother alum! Scottie loves alums like Evel Dick and Chicken George. “I like players who can win comps and can put their personality into their strategy. I also like players who can back up their talk. I also felt like he was genuinely himself, and I respect that,” he said in his Big Brother bio.

3. Even though he may look like a nerd, Scottie doesn’t want the other houseguests to think he’s not important. “I don’t want to be a useless player,” he told ET. “Like, in other people’s brains, perception wise, I want to be a useful piece for them. That way I’m just not like there as dead meat.” He also said in his Big Brother bio: “I want to knock out the floaters and butterflies first. I feel the more competitive, big-game players I keep in the house, the more people will be stressed out.”

4. He got catcalled — in a movie theater. To top it all off, it was during Fifty Shades of Grey! Now that’s a little awkward.

5. He is a Big Brother superfan. He revealed to ET that his sister got him into the show around season 7. Scottie and his older sister then got their little sister into the show! Now it’s a family affair! Their Big Brother love has truly come full circle now that Scottie is on the show.