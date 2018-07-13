Travis Scott ‘Protective’ Over Kylie Jenner Amid Cultural Appropriation Accusations

An activist has accused Kylie Jenner of appropriating black culture to build her nearly billion dollar cosmetics empire. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how BF Travis Scott thinks it’s ridiculous.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been called out numerous times for appropriating black culture. From wearing cornrow hairstyles to their enviable booties, to dating black men…they’ve heard it all. Now an activist has called out Kylie Jenner, 20, for using her plumped up pout to build a nearly billion dollar lip kit and cosmetics empire, only to get her fillers taken out now that she’s made a fortune. That has baby daddy Travis Scott livid. “Travis is very protective over Kylie especially when she feels people are attacking her for things like cultural appropriation. He thinks it is ridiculous that Kylie is catching heat for simply being amazing and successful,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He feels like she has incredible style and success and with that is going to come all the haters. Travis knows how much love and respect Kylie has for him, for his family and for his culture. No matter what she does, Travis knows Kylie will attract the haters. Travis encourages Kylie to laugh at the negative energy online, he thinks it is ridiculous. The critics are nothing new to them, so Travis helps her shake it off and not spend any extra time thinking or worrying about it,” our insider adds.

The reality star was featured on the cover of Forbes in their issues devoted to America’s women billionaires, and activist Brittany Packnett took issue with it on Twitter. She wrote, “You can get on the cover of Forbes + be a young billionaire by selling the very features, style, and swag Black Women have always possessed but got called ghetto for it.” She continued, “And notice-now that she’s made her fortune? Those lip fillers came out. The fake tan disappeared. Just like Miley Cyrus before her, she’ll exploit black culture and black people for as long as its profitable-and then return to the comfort of whiteness. Why? Because it pays.”

You can get on the cover of Forbes + be a young billionaire by selling the very features, style and swag that Black Women have always possessed but got called ghetto for it. The problem isn’t Kylie. The problem is America.

If she didn’t exploit it, someone else would have. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) July 11, 2018

Kylie made massive plumped up lips THE hot thing when in 2014, she got fillers to give her an oversized pout. She didn’t cop to it until 2016, finally revealing the obvious. However she said she got her super-sized smackers because she had always been insecure about her thin lips. Her large lips then became Kylie’s signature physical feature. They helped her launch a wildly successful lip kit line that in under three years has grown to include other cosmetics and build a business estimated to be worth $900 million. While Kylie may have her detractors, boyfriend Travis couldn’t be more pleased with his lady’s success. After her Forbes cover dropped, he took to Twitter to repost it, writing “CANT BE MORE PROUD.”