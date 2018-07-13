Tiny Brags She Can Give The ‘Best Sex Of Your Life’ In Racy Post — Teasing T.I.?

Tiny Harris just posted about how she’s able to ‘reward’ others with the ‘best sex of your life’ on Instagram! Is she trying to send T.I. a message?

Is Tiny Harris sending T.I. a not so subtle message? Well, it certainly seems that way. Tiny recently took to her Instagram story to post all about her sexual prowess, writing, “CANCER can reward you with the best sex of your life if you can handle their emotions. When u living in your truth.” Of course, Tiny herself is a Cancer (in fact her birthday is Jul. 14), but if you expected Tiny and T.I. to have a very sexual horoscope in the next few days, you might be mistaken. Their relationship is in disarray after T.I. was caught allegedly slapping the butt of Asia’h Epperson backstage.

With Tiny’s big birthday party tonight, it’s up in the air whether T.I. will make an appearance at any time during her big weekend. “Tiny’s celebrating her birthday on Friday night in Atlanta and T.I.’s not going,” a source close to Tiny told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny wants to be with her friends and turn up with no drama so she’s happy Tip won’t be there. She’s having an official party at a club but she’s planning to hit up some other spots too. Tiny plans to get wild on her birthday and party all night — without T.I.”

When it comes down to it, Tiny is just trying to get her mind off of T.I. “Tiny is thanking her lucky stars that she’s had all these shows to do with Xscape,” a source close to Harris told us. “It’s such a blessing because it helps to keep her mind off her troubles with T.I. She’s human though, so she can’t block out her thoughts of him all the time.”

We’ll keep you posted on all the developments surrounding Tiny’s big birthday party tonight! Time will tell whether or not T.I. can end up making amends with Tiny this weekend.