Tinashe Slams Reports That She Might Be Allegedly Stalking Ben Simmons: I ‘Was In Love & I Got Hurt’

After a report claimed that Ben Simmons was concerned his ex Tinashe was ‘stalking’ him, the singer responded on her Instagram Stories with an emotional message.

After Tinashe was spotted leaving the same club as her ex NBA baller Ben Simmons and his new GF Kendall Jenner, TMZ reported that Simmons was allegedly thinking about “beefing up his security” because Tinashe had been following him. Now, the 25-year-old singer is responding to those claims in an emotional message on her Instagram Story. “Look, I usually never comment on things that are untrue and ridiculous, but this narrative has to end… I’m not a character in some dumb storyline this is MY REAL LIFE,” she wrote. “The fact is, I was in love, and I got hurt. I know I’m not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since are complicated to say the least, but I’ve never lied.”

Tinashe went on to address the “stalking” rumors, writing, “And of course I’m not a stalker lol. I’ve gone back and forth so many times as to whether I even need to address such a silly claim but here I am, out of my comfort zone. I always try to do the right thing and be the bigger person and often people take advantage of that.” She continued, “I’m sensitive as hell and have emotions just like everyone else and I suck at most of this Hollywood shit. I’m not here to ‘prove’ anything to anyone at the end of the day I know my purpose is try to be my best self to bring positive energy into the world so here it goes.” To conclude her long, honest message, she wrote, “No more wasting energy we all need to spend our time doing better things.” Wow.

Recall, Tinashe was linked up to Ben Simmons in early 2018, and the two were posting adorable photos with each other throughout the relationship, which seemed like it was getting serious. Tinashe rocked his jersey, went to his games in Philly and was always cheering him on. That was until he was spotted out on a date with Kendall Jenner, and according to Tinashe’s bro, she and Ben hadn’t ending things yet. We don’t blame Tinashe for feeling so hurt, but it looks like she’s definitely taking the high road!