Tinashe Slams An Ex In Scathing Single ‘Like I Used To’ — Dissing Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner?

Tinashe just dropped a surprise single about getting duped by an ex! Could it be about Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner’s new relationship? Listen to the song and read the lyrics here!

Oh, this is juicy! Just three months after releasing her second album Joyride, Tinashe released a surprise new single called “Like I Used To”, and it’s all about getting duped by an ex-boyfriend. Hmm… we seem to recall a certain recent ex she’s been talking about incessantly lately! We’re talking about one Ben Simmons, the NBA player who just started dating Kendall Jenner — and Tinashe hasn’t been shy about slamming him in conversations with paparazzi. Is the sudden new song about Ben and his new girlfriend? Just take a look at these lyrics!

“Riding down Hollywood, I’m cruising / Can’t be stagnant, gotta keep it moving / I gave up all my love but you abused it / Now you just something I checked off my to-do list,” she sings, also making basketball references like, “I gotta pass on you” and “This shit too easy like a free-throw”. SUBTLE! You can listen to the full song above. We have to admit — it’s a total bop!

Though she just released Joyride, she’s already working on a new project called Nashe. Hitmaka says the song, which he’s executive producing, is off the upcoming album. The Nashe album art is also in the YouTube video for “Like I Used To”. So exciting!

But we have a feeling that the scathing song isn’t really going to make an impression on Ben and Kendall. As HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY, Kendall doesn’t think she and Tinashe’s relationships with Ben “overlapped,” even if that’s what Tinashe’s implied. “Kendall figures it was well over between Tinashe and Ben before she started hanging out with him, even if there was a slight overlap in time, which Ben insists there wasn’t,” the insider told us. “If Tinashe has hurt feelings….she’s an adult. She can look out for herself.” Damn!