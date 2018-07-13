‘Southern Charm’ Reunion First Look: Cameran Defends Kathryn — Ashley Is ‘Horrible’

Brace yourselves, Charmers. HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first look at part one of the ‘Southern Charm’ season 5 reunion, and the preview will BLOW. YOUR. MIND. Watch now!

The cast of Southern Charm, minus Thomas Ravenel, took New York City by storm to film the season 5 reunion. In the EXCLUSIVE first look preview of the reunion, the drama goes down. Cameran Wimberly admits during hair and makeup that she’s excited to see the Kathryn Dennis versus Ashley Jacobs showdown. Cameran, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Naomie Olindo, and Chelsea Meissner hit the set and await Kathryn’s arrival. Kathryn shows up in a cleavage-baring gown that is all kinds of epic. If you look up bombshell in the dictionary, you’ll find Kathryn Calhoun Dennis.

It doesn’t take long for the reunion to get emotional. Cameran breaks down in tears talking about Kathryn’s journey. “I just can’t imagine what you’ve been through as a mom and not having support around you in that time in your life,” Cameran says. “And you don’t know unless you have a child.” Cameran also blasts Ashley, Thomas’ new girlfriend who has said some mean and hurtful things to Kathryn, the mother of Thomas’ two children. Andy asks Cameran if she’s seen what Ashley has said about Kathryn, and Cameran says: “Yeah, she’s a horrible human being. Horrible.” MIC DROP!

Kathryn and Cameran are going to have the chance to talk to Ashley face-to-face after the shocking events of the finale. In the final moments of our EXCLUSIVE preview, Ashley walks into the studio! Also during part one of the reunion, Shep is asked about his love life. When asked if he uses birth control, he says, “If I know them I maybe don’t.” The look on Kathryn’s face is everything. Exes Craig and Naomi get into it, proving there’s still major tension between them. When they start fighting, Naomie quips, “I don’t miss this at all.” Meanwhile, Austen is determined to clear the air about the rumor he didn’t pay for anything while he was dating Chelsea. Part one of the Southern Charm season 5 reunion will air Thursday, July 19, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.