Sofia Richie Rocks Tiny Black Crop Top & Short Shorts At Dinner With Scott Disick & His Kids

Watch out Malibu! Sofia Richie has made a return after her luxurious Greece vacation, and she brought her style A-game back with her with a sexy black crop top.

Sofia Richie, 19, was looking effortlessly flawless as she set out to dinner with Scott Disick, 35, on the night of July 12. The couple, who were also accompanied by Scott’s three children, chose to dine at Nobu, a frequented favorite spot for the two. Sofia wasn’t afraid to show some skin as they slid into the Malibu, California restaurant. In a black crop top, and black shorts to match, the model looked leaner than ever, as she exposed her bare midriff and long legs. Sofia has pretty much perfected the ‘model on the run’ look at this point, and chose to toss a simple white button down over the ensemble. It wasn’t all black and white for Sofia though, she also decided to add in a block heeled snakeskin boot to elevate her look.

But, we know what you’re thinking, how is she SO tan? Sofia definitely was soaking up some rays on her week-long vacation to Greece with Scott. The girl came back looking like a bronze goddess! Following her return from the picturesque villa and pool she stayed at with Scott in Mykonos, we don’t blame her for flaunting some skin at dinner.

Although Sofia and Scott looked the picture of happiness, we can’t help but wonder if Sofia was crossing her fingers under the dinner table for Scott to pop the question to her. After seeing both Ariana Grande and Hailey Baldwin get rings from their respective beaus in recent weeks, rumors have been swirling that Sofia wants one of her own! “Sofia is in love with Scott, and now she is pressuring him to propose too,” a source close to Sofia shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have just gone on vacation and Sofia hopes the romantic setting does the trick and she comes home engaged,” the source added.

Jealousy is never cute, but we can’t blame Sofia. There’s definitely something in that California water, and everyone’s getting cuffed up! Do you think Scott will be popping the question anytime soon?