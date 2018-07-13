Selena Gomez Steps Out In Blood-Soaked Shirt & Daisy Dukes In Shocking Pic — WTF Is Going On?

Selena Gomez, are you OK? The starlet was photographed out in a blood-soaked shirt on July 12 in upstate New York. Don’t worry, there is an explanation behind the jaw-dropping photo.

Rest assured, people. Selena Gomez, 25, is just fine. Even though the actress was spotted wearing a shirt that was covered in blood on July 12, it was only fake blood! Selena is currently filming an upcoming zombie movie in Fleischmanns, New York, which is about 40 miles outside of New York City. The starlet looked like she was having a blast on set, despite the gritty subject matter. She paired her bloody shirt with a pair of short denim shorts. The movie, which is being directed by Jim Jarmusch, features a star-studded cast that includes Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Austin Butler, and Chloe Sevigny. Let’s hope Selena’s character makes it out alive! (But it doesn’t look good for her!)

Selena looked completely focused on set. She skipped across the street after signing a few autographs for fans before heading to the second floor of a roadside motel. Before heading upstate to film, Sel spent a few days in the Big Apple. Selena’s getting back to work and clearly not letting Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s surprise engagement impact her in any way. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Selena has “mixed feelings” about her ex’s engagement, but she wants to “move on” from it all. She’s doing just that!

Selena’s got a busy summer ahead. In addition to filming the zombie movie, her latest film, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation hits theaters July 13. Selena provides the voiceover for Mavis. The zombie movie, titled Kill the Head, does not a have a release date yet. This will be Selena’s first big screen role that’s not a voiceover since 2016’s In Dubious Battle! Keep on slaying, Sel!