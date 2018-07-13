Prime Day Preview — See The Best Deals On Brands Like Maybelline, Neutrogena, Aveeno & More

Prime Day is just about my favorite day of the year, because thousands of products are marked down to irresistible prices on Amazon.com! See a sneak peek of some of the deals below!



If you’re an Amazon Prime member, chances are you are VERY familiar with Prime Day. The 2018 mega sale begins July 16, 2018 at 12pm PT/3pm ET and will run through July 17, 2018. It’s 36 hours of amazing deals and steals, and you need a game plan! Pretty much everything is on sale, from beauty to books to electronics to food. It’s the best time to stock up on things you love and to find new products to become obsessed with!

According to Amazon, “Prime members will enjoy the biggest deals yet on Alexa-enabled products, including Echo, Fire TV, and Fire tablets this Prime Day. What’s even better – members can now save $100 on the Echo Show.” GUYS. Honestly, I know the holidays aren’t for six months, but this is the time to stock up on presents! You can save 30 percent off Amazon brands like Presto!, Wickedly Prime, Mama Bear & more. Stores like Target, Nordstrom, Kohl’s and Macy’s are offering big sales to compete with Prime Day, so keep your eyes open! Here are more deals available during Prime day:

Vichy — 30ml Mineral 89, LiftActiv Supremee deluxe, 3-in-1 Micellar Water deluxe sample for $34! ($51 value)

Mustela — 40% off Gentle Cleanser Gel 500ml

Mehron Makeup — USE CODE: MEHRON10 to celebrate with 10% off your purchase (Valid 12pm PDT July 16 to 11:59pm PDT July 17)

Kitsch will be offering 20% off across the entire site in addition to ‘Buy One, Get One’ product deals.

Undone is offering 30% off entire line July 9 -18th.

Enjoy 30% off select Neutrogena, Aveeno and Clean & Clear products.

Jane Iredale — 20% off the ENTIRE CATALOG of makeup and skincare.

Back To School:

Save up to 40% on denim styles from Levi’s and The Children’s Place

Save up to 50% on apparel for kids and baby from Amazon brands

Save up to 30% on office products from AmazonBasics, an Amazon brand

Save up to 30% on Minions and Trolls Binders by Avery

Save 20% on select High Sierra Backpacks

Off-To-College:

Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics computer accessories, laminators, bath towels, bedding and more

Save up to 30% on furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam, including desks, office chairs, sofas, lamps, rugs and more

Rivet Cove Mid-Century Tufted Sofa, only $499

Save up to 25% on Tuft & Needle mattresses

Save up to 30% on Cozy Sack Bean Bags

Luna Nectar will be having 20% off on the Moon Boost Lash/Brow Growth Serum for Prime Weekend. Tulo, the bed that comes in a box company launched by Mattress Firm, will be offering the following deal: a king-sized mattress (typically $950) will sell for the price of a queen ($750, which is a $200 discount!). Maybelline is launching exclusive “Summer Fundles” beauty bundles with major discounts! Happy shopping!