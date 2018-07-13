National French Fry Day: Where To Get Free Fries & More Delicious Deals

Happy National French Fry Day, people! July 13 is the day we celebrate the best tasty treat. In honor of this special occasion, restaurants are offering FREE FRIES and amazing National French Fry Day deals that you can chow down on!

It’s not only Friday — it’s Fry-day! Don’t worry, everyone. Restaurants around America are giving you plenty of reason to celebrate National French Fry Day with a number of deals, including McDonald’s, which is known for its french fries as much as its Big Mac. McDonald’s is giving away free medium fries with the minimum purchase of $1 (excluding tax) on the My McD’s app! Over in Canada, the fast food chain is offering a free medium fries with any purchase on July 13 if you have the app.

The deals aren’t just for the salty snack, either. In honor of National French Fry Day on July 13, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free order of Donut Fries to the first 100 guests at 25 participating locations in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and Tennessee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Donut Fries are new to DD and feature individual pieces of delicious, buttery croissant-style donut dough that are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm. Sounds yummy!

At BurgerFi, you can receive a free order of fries with any purchase on July 13. Wayback Burgers is taking their love of French fries to the next level by offering free bottomless fries when you purchase any burger or sandwich on July 13 only. To get a free small order of French fries and a drink at Carl’s Jr., all you have to do is sign up to receive the company’s emails and make a $6 burger purchase.

You can eat your French fries with a number of different condiments. The most popular is, of course, ketchup. Some people love to dip their fries in mayonnaise or cover the tasty treat in vinegar! You can eat your fries just the way you like!