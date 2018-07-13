Melania Trump Honors UK Wearing British Designer — Love Or Loathe Her Colorful Striped Dress?

Melania Trump wore a Victoria Beckham dress, paying homage to Vic’s home country of England, on a visit on July 13. See her nearly $2,000 outfit below.

Melania Trump, 48, wore a bold and colorful striped dress by designer (and former Spice Girl) Victoria Beckham on July 13. She wore the look while at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, meeting Chelsea Pensioners and local children. The dress was available for about $2,000 on the Neiman Marcus website, but has since sold out. Despite your opinions of Melania and her husband’s policies, she does have great fashion sense, and people seem to be buying what she wears!

She paired the look with sky high, nude patent leather pumps by Christian Louboutin, one of her favorite shoe designers. She looked animated and happy playing a game of bowls, a popular lawn sport. She was spotted giving a thumbs up and a high five to a pensioner, who was dressed in red. She wore her hair down, and her eyes were dark and dramatic. She kept her lips neutral. On this European tour, Melania has already made a number of style statements.

On July 11, she wore a sheer Elie Saab dress that appeared see-through, and some Americans thought the look was too risqué. For a state dinner on July 12, she looked gorgeous in a pale yellow cape gown with a flowing chiffon skirt, designed by J. Mendel. While meeting the Queen, Elizabeth II, on July 13, she opted for a sophisticated suit — a pencil skirt and a coordinating off-white jacket, that was belted with a thin black belt. Meeting the Queen, she wore her hair in a pretty updo — a look she has rarely rocked since the inauguration.