Melania Trump Looks Radiant In Two-Piece Suit Meeting Queen Despite Massive Protests

Melania looked gorgeous while meeting Queen Elizabeth II in London on July 13. Read more details about her classy outfit below!

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met The Queen of England at Windsor Castle on July 13, and Melania looked so regal for the occasion. She wore a chic off-white look — a jacket and a skirt — for the formal occasion. She cinched the look with a thin black belt. She wore her hair in a stunning updo and smiled while shaking the hand of the Queen. The Queen met with the U.S. President for around 40 minutes over tea at approximately 5pm London time. One day earlier, Melania channeled Belle from Beauty And The Beast on July 12, wearing a gorgeous gown by J. Mendel. The buttercup yellow dress was ruched at the top and had a gorgeous chiffon cape train. She looked lovely!

The Queen was wearing one of her signature bright colors. She wore a bold blue color — an embroidered coat and hat. She carried a black bag and wore white gloves. It’s interesting to see the Queen wearing such a vibrant look, while Melania chose a more subdued outfit. See a video of them meeting below:

Trump told The Sun newspaper before the meeting, “[The Queen] is a tremendous woman. I really look forward to meeting her. I think she represents her country so well.” He continued, “If you think of it, for so many years she has represented her country, she has really never made a mistake. You don’t see, like, anything embarrassing. She is just an incredible woman.”