Lea Michele Beautifully Remembers Cory Monteith On 5th Anniversary Of His Death

Lea Michele posted a moving message on the fifth anniversary of her ex Cory Monteith’s death. Read her emotional remarks here.

It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since we lost Cory Monteith. And while Lea Michele has found love again, and is even engaged to be married, she clearly still has a strong connection to her late ex. Taking to Twitter, Lea shared a sweet pic of a sunrise, along with this moving quote: “‘There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains’❤️” UGH, we’re not crying, you’re crying!

Exactly a year ago, Lea also posted another moving tribute to Cory after his tragic death. In addition to sharing a cute pic of her and Cory snuggling up at the Soho House from way back in 2012, Lea caption the photo, writing, “Hard to believe it’s been 4 years. We miss you C…love you more.” And the year before that, Lea posted a pic of the two of them on a Hawaiian getaway and wrote, “We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together…But the memories.. they’re the best of my life…Love you Cory.”

Cory was only 31 years old when he was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room in 2013 after dying from a lethal mixture of heroin and alcohol. Meanwhile, Lea has since gone on to date Zandy Reich, and on Apr. 28, the two became engaged. just 10 months after they started seeing each other. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live, Lea told Andy Cohen all about Zandy’s romantic proposal and her huge engagement ring. “I was so surprised I said ‘stop joking around stop joking around.’ Its so great,” she exclaimed. “I keep feeling like it’s borrowed and I’ll have to give it back at some point.”