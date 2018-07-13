Kylie Jenner Slammed By Black Activist For Making $1 Billion Over Cultural Appropriation

‘Forbes’ dubbed Kylie Jenner self-made, but one angry activist is suggesting she became successful by exploiting black culture! Get all the details here!

Believe it or not, Kylie Jenner is making history. The 20-year-old KUWTK star’s Kylie’s Cosmetics line has brought in $900 million, making her the youngest self-made billionaire to date, according to Forbes. The outlet celebrated her success by having her on their cover, and well, not everyone is is too happy about it. “You can get on the cover of Forbes + be a young billionaire by selling the very features, style, and swag Black Women have always possessed but got called ghetto for it,” activist Brittany Packnett wrote on Twitter. “The problem isn’t Kylie. The problem is America. If she didn’t exploit it, someone else would have,” Brittany continued suggesting that Kylie’s empire was made possible by appropriating black culture.

“And notice-now that she’s made her fortune? Those lip fillers came out. The fake tan disappeared. Just like Miley Cyrus before her, she’ll exploit black culture and black people for as long as its profitable-and then return to the comfort of whiteness. Why? Because it pays,” Brittany continued. While Brittany isn’t the first to point out the KarJenner’s ability to mimic other races or steal ideas, Kylie has credited her fillers and plastic surgery to her lip insecurity. However, she was sued by makeup artist Vlada Haggerty for allegedly stealing her work in 2016.

Interestingly, Brittany recognizes Kris Jenner as the mastermind behind it all. “Kris Jenner is an evil genius cause she understands that in America, proximity to black culture will make you richer than being black ever will. They used America for exactly what it is. Racist and capitalist. None of us should be surprised,” Brittany added.

You can get on the cover of Forbes + be a young billionaire by selling the very features, style and swag that Black Women have always possessed but got called ghetto for it. The problem isn’t Kylie. The problem is America.

If she didn’t exploit it, someone else would have. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) July 11, 2018

In addition to Brittany, The Dictionary also dissed Kylie’s achievements. Well, at least that’s what it seems like. Following the release of Kylie’s Forbes cover, The Dictionary tweeted the definition of self-made. “Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman,” the account wrote. Luckily, Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott is by her side. Amid the backlash, Travis tweeted “CANT BE MORE PROUD.”