Kourtney Kardashian ‘Dreaming’ Of Marrying BF Younes Bendjima Now That Her Ex Bieber Is Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian had a surprising reaction to her ex, Justin Bieber getting engaged! In fact, she felt so ‘inspired’ by JB’s whirlwind romance that she’s got weddings on the brain! Does she finally want to take the next step with Younes?

Will we finally see Kourtney Kardashian, 38, walk down the aisle? — While that’s been the burning Kardashian question for years, the eldest K sister has recently been thinking of marriage. And, it’s all because of her own ex, Justin Bieber, 24. “Seeing how happy Justin is with Hailey (Baldwin) is very inspiring to Kourtney,” a source close to the famous family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Bieber proposed to his model girlfriend, 21, on July 7. “His relationship with Hailey and how peaceful and stable it is reminds Kourtney a lot of her and Younes (Bendjima). Now that Justin is marrying Hailey it’s got Kourtney dreaming of marrying Younes.”

However, the mother of three is in no rush to the alter. “It’s still just an idea for her,” the insider says, adding, “Kourtney’s not ready to take that step with him.” The source notes that Kourt is being very cautious, as she wants to “take her time and so does Younes.” But, it can’t hurt to daydream a bit, right?

Kourtney and Younes, 25, have been dating since late 2016, when she met him in Paris on the night of Kim Kardashian’s robbery. She detailed their meeting on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians last season (14), where she gushed over how protective and supportive was when they got the call about Kim, despite just meeting that night. The pair just returned to LA from their Italian vacation, where Kourt’s kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, joined them.

Meanwhile, Kourt’s ex, Justin Bieber, is happier than ever these days after his engagement to Hailey Baldwin. JB surprised the model, as well as onlookers at Baker’s Bay Resort when he popped the question with a massive, oval-shaped diamond. And, what makes the bombshell proposal even better, is the fact that Bieber, himself custom designed his future wife’s $500,000 ring!

“Justin was thrilled with the execution of the ring we made for his girlfriend at the time, and was excited to give it to her,” Solow & Co., Inc. told HollywoodLife.com. “He helped us design the ring himself, and he wanted it to perfectly compliment the shape of her hand, which we were able to achieve. The diamond has a beautiful shape and accentuates her hand wonderfully.”

JB and Hailey, who’ve been friends since they were young teens, dated in 2015 and 2016. It wasn’t until June 2018, that they decided to rekindle their romance. This is definitely the year of LOVE!