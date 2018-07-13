Katy Perry Seen Out With Orlando Bloom For The 1st Time In Months In Fuchsia Dress — See Pic

It looks like we can officially ship Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as a couple…again! The pair was spotted out in London together, and we’ve got the photos here for you to see!

Katy Perry, 33, and Orlando Bloom, 41, are going strong! The rumored lovebirds, who previously split in 2017, spent a night together in London at Annabel’s restaurant on Thursday, July 12, and they looked pretty cozy. For the outing, which is the first time they’ve been photographed together in months, Katy opted for a sexy pink lace slip dress paired with a black hat and Adidas sneakers. Orlando kept it casual with a black polo, a baseball cap, and jeans. For those of you who don’t know, Orlando is currently in London for his play Killer Joe. So, Katy being there to support him is a pretty good sign for their relationship.

Although this is their first public outing in a while, Katy has not been shy about how she feels about Orlando. On June 1, the “Fireworks” singer posted a racy comment on her beau’s Instagram photo. “I need a season pass for that ass,” Katy wrote before following up with, “oops I meant to send that to you privately. Did you really, Katy?

Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for the couple, and we wish them all the best. Word has it, things are pretty serious this time around. “Katy doesn’t want to make things very secret with Orlando Bloom, and if he wanted to marry her and have children, she would be all in,” a source close to Katy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“[Katy] has lots of feelings for [Orlando] and would love nothing more than to have their relationship work,” our insider continued. “They are busy and they don’t always get along, but she feels that he is soulmate material and is very interested int he day that everything comes together,” the source added. Well, it seems like everything’s working out just fine!