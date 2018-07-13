Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz Kiss & Cuddle Up At ‘Sports Illustrated’ Party — See PDA Pics

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz were the cutest couple at the ‘Sports Illustrated’ Fashionable 50 event on July 12! See pics of their sweet PDA moments on the red carpet!

How cute are Karrueche Tran, 30, and Victor Cruz, 31? The loved up pair walked the red carpet together at Sports Illustrated‘s Fashionable 50 event in Los Angeles on July 12, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other! The couple were all smiles as the football wide-receiver held his girlfriend’s waist, and they even shared a few laughs together while they posed. At one point, Victor even kissed the top of the model’s head as she grinned at the camera.

Karrueche looked stunning in a red crop top and matching wide-leg pants. She kept her long, dark hair down in subtle waves and rocked a natural makeup look. She accessorized her colorful set with a thin silver necklace. Meanwhile, the NFL player wore his own monochromatic ensemble, pairing a white t-shirt with pants and red, white and black sneakers. He too wore a few necklaces, but also rocked a couple bracelets as well.

The happy couple have been dating since late last year, and the actress opened up about how things were going in a May interview with Bossip. “It’s good,” she told the website at the time. “We like each other. We just mesh very well. We get along, we have fun. Whether it’s just us two or friends. It’s easy breezy and it’s really refreshing, and I’m just enjoying it.”

These two have definitely come a long way since their romance first started heating up. In Dec. 2017, an insider told Us Weekly that “they really like each other and are trying to make it work and see where it goes.” Well, it looks like it went all the way to a Sports Illustrated party!