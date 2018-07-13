Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin To ‘Move Fast’ Planning Their Wedding — Married By End Of Summer?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are on the fast track to the alter! The newly engaged couple has already jumped into wedding planning, full force, and they’re ready to say ‘I do!’ — Could a summer wedding be in the works?

Wedding planning can be stressful and very time consuming, but that’s not the case for Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, who are all over it. “Justin and Hailey‘s romance continues to move fast, and wedding planning is already underway,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “Right now, they would like an intimate wedding soon, with only close friends and family,” the insider explains, adding that the singer loved his father, Jeremy Bieber‘s recent wedding in Jamaica, where he married Chelsey Robelo in February. “It was quiet, mellow and romantic,” the source says of Bieber’s take on his dad’s nuptials, noting that the Biebs and Hailey wouldn’t mind a wedding similar to Jeremy’s.

The newly engaged couple has been inseparable ever since JB proposed to Hailey on July 7 with a massive oval-shaped diamond ring. “They are really happy and in love, and they’re totally ready to get married,” the source reveals. “They can’t wait to move into the next part of their life together.” And, since the planning is moving quite fast, the two have already thought of their guest list. Since JB and Hailey want more of a smaller ceremony, our insider says “she’s fine with not having a big, celebrity-filled wedding. In the end, “she just needs her best friends there and she will be fine as long as she gets to marry Justin.” JB and Hailey have not yet set a wedding date, but at the speed they’re moving, it could be sooner rather than later!

The model is head over heels for her fiance, as he completely surprised her and onlookers at Baker’s Bay Resort in the Bahamas when he proposed “Everything has moved so fast already for Hailey. — She can’t believe it all,” the source admits. Hey, if anyone had that rock on their finger, they’d be surprised too. JB did good!

And, speaking of Hailey’s ring, JB dropped a whopping $500,000 to propose to “the love of his life.” Oh, and did we mention he custom designed the hardware, too? “Justin was thrilled with the execution of the ring we made for his girlfriend at the time, and was excited to give it to her,” jeweler to the stars, Solow & Co., Inc. told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He helped us design the ring himself, and he wanted it to perfectly compliment the shape of her hand, which we were able to achieve. The diamond has a beautiful shape and accentuates her hand wonderfully.”

JB and Hailey, who’ve been friends since they were young teens, dated in 2015 and 2016. It wasn’t until June 2018, that they decided to rekindle their romance.