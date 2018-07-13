Justin Bieber’s Ready To Make Babies With Hailey Baldwin: ‘He Can’t Keep His Hands Off Her’

Now that Justin Bieber has locked in future bride Hailey Baldwin, he can’t wait to start a family with the model. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details.

Justin Bieber can’t wait to marry fiancée Hailey Baldwin, 21, and he already wants to have children right away. “Justin knew Hailey was the one for a loryt of reasons. He feels like they are a perfect match and they compliment each other well. Justin loves that he and Hailey share similar spiritual values, dreams for a family and ideas for their future together. Plus, Justin feels like they have incredible attraction and chemistry together. He can’t keep his hands off her and can’t wait to get started making babies with Hailey. He is hoping for at least one boy and girl. Justin thinks he and Hailey will have gorgeous children and he knows she is going to be an amazing mom too!” a source close to the 24-year-old singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The couple shocked fans when they got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas on July 7. Justin popped the question with a stunning $500K diamond ring that he helped design. The pair had only reunited at the beginning of June after briefly dating in early 2016. But the Biebs sure seemed to know what he wanted this time around. He hasn’t left Hailey’s side since their reunion and has been open and public with his PDA.

“Justin and Hailey have been inseparable since their engagement. Their bond is stronger than ever since getting engaged and the two have been spending almost every moment together for weeks. Justin has never been happier about any decision he has ever made in his life and the love he feels for Hailey has only grown since making her his fiancée,” our insider adds.

It seems like Justin always knew deep down that Hailey was the one that he would eventually settle down with. He revealed to GQ in a 2016 interview that the blonde beauty was “someone I really love,” but that he couldn’t commit to a relationship at the time. “I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard.…I just don’t want to hurt her.” Two years later, he’s now made the ultimate commitment to Hailey!