Jessie James Decker Still Struggling With Post-Baby Bod: ‘It’s Super Tough’ Losing Last 15lbs

Thanks for always keeping it real, Jessie! Not only is the gorgeous momma of three opening up about her weight loss struggles, but she’s doing it while breastfeeding. Check out the video here!

Jessie James Decker, 30, is no stranger to motherhood. The singer already had two children with her husband Eric Decker, 31, named Vivianne Rose and Eric Decker II, before giving birth to her third in April. If you’ve seen him on Instagram, you know that little Forrest is a cutie just like his siblings, but having a baby isn’t all about kissable cheeks and sweet smiles — getting that post-baby bod back in shape is no joke! Jessie knows this firsthand, but even though she’s been through it twice before, her latest Instagram video proves that the third time is NOT the charm. It’s actually extra hard!

While she’s been trying to stay healthy and active, even managing to squeeze in a quick 10-minute workout while Forrest naps, she isn’t having an easy time losing the last 15 pounds to her goal weight. “I’m not one of those women that drops weight from breastfeeding,” she captioned the video. “I’m one of those women that holds onto every little ounce of weight that I have to continue to make milk for my baby. In the end, all that matters is he’s healthy and eating well, but I’m not going to lie, obviously I would love to see some changes physically so I can fit back into my old clothes, but I have to remind myself I’m only four months post and we have to be patient with ourselves and just do all that you can to feel healthy and good in your own skin!” Amen!

The last time Jessie gave birth and got back into shape, she was the face of the South Beach diet and had some great tips for mommas waiting for results. While her main objective was to “eat high protein foods, minimize carbs, and cut out added sugar,” she also did circuit training two or three times a week.

But even if she’s doing the same thing this time around, the same body can bounce back differently with each pregnancy. Jessie will get there, but for now, we love that she’s focusing on the positive — a healthy baby! Just look at him happily breastfeeding in the corner.