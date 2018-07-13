2018 World Cup Final: How To Watch, When The Closing Ceremony Starts & More Vital Info

The stage is set for the biggest soccer game of the year! France faces Croatia in the World Cup final, so find out how to watch, who’s performing at the closing ceremony and all the other details!

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is on July 15 at 11:00 AM ET. Start your Sunday off with some sport. For those in the United States, the explosive finale of the 2018 FIFA men’s World Cup will kick off in the A.M. hours of July 15. Americans will have breakfast or brunch while France plays Croatia in Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, with the winner raising the Cup in victory. It’ll be an amazing game, and one that no one should miss.

You can watch it on Fox and Telemundo. Fox Sports has the English-language broadcast of the World Cup Final, while Telemundo will broadcast it for all the Spanish speakers in the United States. Those with a television subscription (aka cable or satellite) they can watch online through those respective streaming portals, while cord-cutters can tune into FuboTV to watch.

The closing ceremony will take place ahead of the final. Much like how Robbie Williams (and his middle finger) kicked off the 2018 World Cup ceremony thirty minutes before the first game, the closing ceremony will take place “shortly before” the final show, probably 30 minutes before kickoff. Will Smith, 49, Nicky Jam, 37, and Era Istrefi, 24, will perform the 2018 FIFA World Cup song, “Live It Up.”

“[The 2002 World Cup in] Seoul was the first World Cup that I went to,” Will Smith said, per RT. “And it was the first time that I really got to experience it first-hand on the ground. And you know being from America we say football meaning something different. That was an introduction for me and I sort of realized how much as Americans we were cut off from the world and the joy in that world. From that point I’ve been to three of the last four World Cup events. It is such a massive energy. It’s just an absolutely magical global energy that I love being a part of.”

Will Smith wants to know… where are you watching the #WorldCupFinal on Sunday? 😂😂😂 Does your country get a mention in this? pic.twitter.com/qgLiQPigiU — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 13, 2018

France is the favorite to win. Thanks to emerging superstar Kylian Mbappe and veteran Antoine Griezmann, France is -110 money line favorite (meaning you need to wage $110 on a French victory in order to win $100, per CBS Sports) to win the World Cup. Basically, France is the heavy favorite to beat Croatia, who has never been to the World Cup final. France won the World Cup in 1998. Will Les Bleus dominate, or will Croatia’s Vatreni (aka the Blazers) pull off the upset? Fans better tune in to watch.