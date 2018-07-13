There was no ‘summertime sadness’ this week in fashion! Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle, Heidi Klum and more all stunned! See the best outfits of the week right here!

Model and mom Heidi Klum was gorgeous in gold at Ocean Drive magazine’s 25th Anniversary Swimsuit Issue Celebration at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel Miami Beach, Flor. on July 12. Lily James was lovely in a floral frock by Brock Collection at the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again film photo call in Hamburg, Germany on July 12. Her co-star Amanda Seyfried was there as well, wearing gorgeous blue wide-legged pants and a black top. Melania Trump was channeling Disney princess Belle wearing a buttercup yellow ballgown by J. Mendel while attending a state dinner in London with her husband on June 12.

Katrina Bowden looked sweet and summery in a black and white striped jumpsuit by Nasty Gal at the Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot film premiere in Los Angeles on July 11. Across the pond, Meghan Markle looked gorgeous visiting Dublin, Ireland wearing a Roland Mouret dress and Fendi bag valued at $5,400! Read her skincare and beauty secrets from her actual makeup artist right here! Nina Dobrev wore a gorgeous white dress at a Maison St-Germain event in Los Angeles on July 10. Gorgeous!

Priyanka Chopra wore a gorgeous orange satin suit at a Saks Fifth Avenue + Vogue Summer celebration in Sagaponack, New York (The Hamptons) on June 12. Neve Campbell has been out of the spotlight for a long time, but she made a triumphant return looking like a goddess in a curve-hugging gown at the SKYSCRAPER premiere in New York on July 10. See more gorgeous outfits from the week in the gallery attached above.