Gigi Hadid & Taylor Swift Hang Out In NYC — Girl Squad Reunion

Are the BFFs back together? Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift reunited in NYC for the ultimate girls day on July 13! But, did the rest of the squad join them? — See the photos to find out!

Despite being two of the biggest stars with jam-packed schedules, Gigi Hadid, 23, and Taylor Swift‘s friendship is stronger than ever! The longtime friends got together in New York City on Friday the 13th of July (aka Tay’s lucky number), where they were photographed leaving the 27-year-old singer’s Tribeca apartment. And, they weren’t alone! Although they were not pictured, the Haim sisters, as well as Victoria’s Secret model, Martha Hunt, 29, weren’t far behind, as the girl squad reunion commenced! Check out the snap of G and Tay’s reunion!

Tay was on the east coast for her sold out Reputation Stadium Tour, which stops in Philadelphia, PA on Friday night, which is an estimated two hours from the Big Apple. The squad looked casual for their day out. — Gigi was dressed in a black hoodie with a snake on it (presumably from Tay’s closet; kidding, it’s actually her tour merch) with dark blue jeans and black shades. Meanwhile, Tay rocked a light blue t-shirt with cats on it (because, duh), with dark shorts and cool pink shades.

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid photographed exiting Swift’s Tribeca apartment with Martha Hunt and the Haim sisters (both not pictured) in New York City on July 13, 2018.

Since some of the squad was together ahead of Tay’s concert, could there be a surprise stage appearance in the works? As you may know, Tay is no stranger to bringing her girls up on stage for her Swifties to gush over. During her 1989 tour, the Haim sisters joined Taylor in St. Louis, MI, while Gigi and Martha both made an appearance on stage during her London concert along with some of the “Bad Blood” music video squad members — Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, and Cara Delevingne.