Farrah Abraham Throws Shade At Kylie Jenner: I’m The ‘Trendsetter’ Of Getting Lip Fillers Removed

Farrah Abraham goes au naturale by removing her lip fillers, days after Kylie Jenner got rid of her signature plump pout! But, Farrah says she’s started the lip filler removal trend! You’ve got to see this!

Farrah Abraham, 27, is no stranger to lip fillers, plastic surgery, or controversy. And, fans are saying she’s stirring the pot with Kylie Jenner, 20, after Abraham claimed she’s the lip removal “trendsetter.” The Teen Mom alum revealed that she got her lip fillers removed on Instagram, July 9, where she documented the procedure in a video! Check it out below and tell us, who’s the OG remover of lip fillers…

Abraham’s reveal came just three days after Jenner, who’s known for her cosmetically enhanced plump pout, admitted that she got “all” of her filler removed! Abraham, who posted the video on Tuesday (July 9), even went as far as to time stamp the video on her IG stories, where she captioned the video: “June 14: Get your lip filler out the right way,’ adding the hashtags, ‘#lipfiller’, ‘#removal’, ‘#summer’, ‘#beauty’ and ‘#trendsetter’.”

“We are taking out some of that injectable stuff,” Abraham, with her dermatologist, Dr. Sheila Nazarian, says in the video. “This is not an injection. You’re making sure your lips are low here, and only where your lips need to be, not above your lip.”

Nazarian explained: “When it initially goes in, it does make the lip look bigger because obviously I just put a bunch of fluid in there. Then over the next couple of days, her lip is really going to deflate and go down which is exactly what we want. We will put in the proper filler so the filler doesn’t suck in to much water and stays exactly where we want it to stay.”

Kylie posted a photo with her BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou on Instagram, July 9, where her signature plump pout appeared significantly smaller, and fans took notice. Then, when one fan commented that the 20-year-old looks like “the old Kylie,” Jenner replied that she “got rid of my all my filler,” with several wide-eyed and smiley emojis.

During a recent fan Q&A, Ky admitted that her daughter, Stormi Webster (born February 1) did not inherit her natural lip shape. “The one thing that I was insecure about, she has,” Kylie said, revealing, “She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn’t get those from me.”

It’s getting a little hard to keep up with all of the beauty trends, but if the lip filler queens are ditching their pouts, y’all better take notes!