Ewan Mcgregor’s Daughter Clara & Sisters Can’t Forgive His GF Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor’s kids are still fuming about their dad leaving mom Eve for actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they can’t forgive their father’s GF for breaking up their family.

Ewan McGregor‘s eldest daughter Clara has gone on the attack against her dad’s girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The 47-year-old Scottish actor fell for the 33-year-old American actress when they co-starred on a season of FX’s Fargo, leading to Ewan filing for divorce from wife of 22 years Eve Mavrakis. Their four daughters are absolutely not on board with their dad’s new love. “The girls have put all the blame for their parents divorce onto their dad’s new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth. They’re convinced she deliberately stole their dad away from their mom,” a source close to Clara, 22, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They blame her for destroying their family and they can’t forgive her. It’s especially hard for Clara because she’s the oldest and so protective of her sisters. When she sees them hurting over this divorce her response is to get angry and lash out at Mary Elizabeth. They’re all really sad over the situation. It’s a very hard, challenging time for them, a lot of healing still needs to happen,” the insider continues.

Clara made her feelings about Mary Elizabeth quite clear when on July 13 she left an angry comment on an Instagram fan page devoted to the actress. Under a photo of M.E., Clara wrote “Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? (laughing faces) Oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash (smiley face) x.” Ouch! Her younger sister Esther, 16, wrote a song to her dad in January of 2018, shortly before he filed for divorce from their mom Eve about how hurt she was by their split. She sang “I don’t know how to forgive. I don’t know if I can. Ruining me sure made you a man,” in an Instagram video.

While Esther is really hurt by her dad’s actions, Clara is placing the blame squarely on Mary Elizabeth. She still has photos of her father up on her Instagram page. On June 27 she shared adorable throwback pics from when she was young and hanging out with her pop on movie sets. She even used a heart as a caption to show her love for Ewan.